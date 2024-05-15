'You don’t want to meet me in the trauma bay!': Doctor warns summer fun seekers to stay safe

The head of the trauma program at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has a steadfast warning in advance of the first long weekend of the summer.

“You don’t want to meet me in the trauma bay!” stated Dr. Kelly Vogt during an interview with CTV News London.

Her plea coincides with rising admissions to the trauma department.

LHSC reports a 16 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023.

The numbers peak in the summer months as more people travel and socialize.

“Sometimes they make choices that impair their ability to make good decisions in those circumstances,” explained Dr. Vogt. “High-speed, impairment with drugs and alcohol, parties, those types of things lead individuals to end up in our emergency department.”

Dr. Vogt points to population growth as one reason for the spike in admissions.

She also explained more regional trauma cases are finding their way to London.

But there are other controllable factors. Among them is an alarming jump in the number of injuries sustained from people not wearing seatbelts.

It is a trend she is at a loss to comprehend.

Dr. Vogt, who has witnessed the horrific outcome of not wearing seatbelts, suggests people think twice before not buckling up.