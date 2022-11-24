Third person charged in fatal hit-and-run last April: London police
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
According to a press release from the London Police Service, a third person has been charged in connection to the death of Thou Roeun, a husband and father of three who died while crossing the street with his nephews at the intersection of Adelaide Street North and Nelson Street in London, Ont. on April 23.
As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Kristy Burtch from London has been charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement:
- Obstructing justice
- Accessory to commit — fail to stop after accident causing death
- Arson causing damage to property
- Fail to comply with undertaking
The accused remains in custody and is expected in London court on Friday in connection to the charges.
In June, London police charged two people for their alleged involvement in the hit-and-run.
Jacob Anthony Phillips, 29, of London was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, fail to stop at accident causing death and operation while prohibited.
Intersection of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont., April 24, 2022. (Reta Ismail / CTV News)
A second person, 25-year-old Tamika Brown of London, was charged with public mischief/false report.
According to London police, the vehicle that allegedly struck Roeun, a silver 2022 Volkswagen Passat, fled the scene immediately.
Roeun was transported to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.
“Thou was just a happy man, there wasn’t a moment where he didn’t have this huge bright smile on his face. He was loved dearly by his mom, his seven sisters, his nephews and nieces, and most importantly his three beautiful daughters,” said the victim’s niece, Tayla Roeun in an interview with CTV News London days after her uncle’s death.
None of the allegations have yet been proven in court.
— With files from CTV News London’s Reta Ismail and Kristylee Varley
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Thousands of Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic, study suggests
A new study suggests that around one in eight older Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Brant County road closed for 'sudden death investigation'
Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County has been temporarily closed due to a sudden death investigation, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township
A 76-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
Windsor
-
WRH’s hiring of 7 offload assistants may pull resources from already-strained paramedic system, says union
In an effort to prevent Windsor-Essex from re-entering “Code Black” — which is declared when there are no ambulances available to immediately respond to emergency calls — Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is looking to hire seven paramedics that will assist with ambulance offloads.
-
Highway 3 Widening Project moves forward as RFP stage closes
The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project.
-
Family and friends mourn loss of Windsor man after fatal hit-and-run crash
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 33-year-old man after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Windsor.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict delivered in manslaughter trial of ping pong game turned deadly
The jury reached a decision just hours after starting deliberations in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter and assault after his uncle died following a ping pong game that turned violent.
-
Transport truck driver charged with impaired on Highway 400: OPP
A transport truck driver faces impaired charges after police stopped the vehicle travelling along Highway 400 through Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Here's how a new medical profession is helping battle hospital backlogs
There are roughly just 800 physician assistants in the country who play a vital role in the health care system.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
-
OC Transpo to pull most articulated buses from service when more than 31 cm of snow is in the forecast
OC Transpo will pull most articulated buses from service and switch to a Saturday schedule if more than 31 cm of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa on weekdays this winter, as part of a new Severe Storm Schedule.
Toronto
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of Greater Toronto Area, affecting airports
Dense fog descended on much of southern Ontario on Thursday, posing hazardous driving conditions and affecting operations at airports.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
Montreal
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in latest reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest reporting period, and 10 new COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Murphy's Logic: Reward giving to people over giving to politics
With so many families struggling to pay for groceries and fuel this year, charities are likely to experience increased demand even as donations drop.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba hospital suspends services over nursing shortage
A hospital in rural Manitoba has been forced to suspend its inpatient services and admissions next month due to nursing shortages. Advocates say it is a scary situation that will happen more often if the province doesn't take swift action.
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
How a new map will direct Winnipeg patients to appropriate care
A new tool is available for Winnipeggers to find out how long they have to wait to receive care at Winnipeg clinics in an attempt to direct patients to appropriate care based on their needs.
Calgary
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Edmonton
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Vancouver
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot
Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
-
Inquest will be held into death of Vancouver police officer who died by suicide
An inquest will be held to determine the details surrounding the suicide of a Vancouver police officer nearly four years ago.