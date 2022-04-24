Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
Speaking to CTV News London over the phone on Sunday, Tayla Roeun remembers her uncle Thou Roeun as the life of the party.
She says, he was allegedly struck and killed by a driver Saturday in the area Adelaide Street and Nelson Street around 9:30 p.m.
The 38-year-old husband and father of three was crossing the street with his nephews to go to a convenience store when he was struck at the intersection.
Roeun says the nephews are unharmed but witnessed the incident.
“Thou was just a happy man, there wasn’t a moment where he didn’t have this huge bright smile on his face. He was loved dearly by his mom, his seven sisters, his nephews and nieces, and most importantly his three beautiful daughters,” said roeun.
The family has set up a fundraiser to help raise funds for his three daughters education and other expenses associated with the funeral.
London police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Family members are asking for privacy as they grieve their loss but are pleading for information, and for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.
