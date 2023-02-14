Third man sentenced in Gordon's Gold heist

After pleading guilty to robbery last summer, Troy Wolfe, 34, who was the getaway driver in a brazen jewellery store heist was sentenced at the London courthouse.

He was one of four men who robbed Gordon’s Gold along Hyde Park Road in March 2019 and got away with more than $530,000 in jewellery which has never been found.

The court has heard how they used sledgehammers to smash and grab their way through the store.

On Tuesday, Justice Bruce Thomas sentenced Wolfe to a total seven years minus credit for time already served, meaning he could be released in 16 months.

However, Wolfe was also given a fine of $162,500 in lieu of forfeiture for his share of the unrecovered proceeds from the robbery. He has five years to pay and faces two additional years imprisonment in default.

Two other men have already been sentenced in the case however a fourth man, Nevis McCrea, is still outstanding and on the run after failing to appear for his trial.