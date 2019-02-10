

CTV London





The home of a family attending a funeral Friday was hit by thieves, who smashed a rear door window to gain entry, police say.

West Grey police say the thieves made off with quantity of jewelry, cash, coin sets, a HP laptop and several gift cards.

The break-in occurred sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at a home on Concession 18, Normanby, southeast of Walkerton.

The jewelry stolen included an opal set (ear rings, necklace and ring), a gold three-pearl ring, two necklaces with diamond pendants and a Pandora bracelet with charms.

Police believe the culprit(s) knew that the family would be out of the home as the family funeral was posted in the local paper.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact the West Grey Police Service at 519-371-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.