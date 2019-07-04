

London police say about $60,000 in merchandise was taken during a break-in at the Roots retail store in the city's northwest.

Clothing, purses and other accessories were reportedly targeted.

Investigators say the break-in happened around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the shop located in Unit 107 at 1965 Hyde Park Road.

The investigation is continuing, but police are asking for public assistance in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.