'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years

Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing after nearly 32 years of business. (Source: Chelsea Tsergas) Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing after nearly 32 years of business. (Source: Chelsea Tsergas)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver