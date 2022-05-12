'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors.
Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.
The owners told CTV News that they were told on Monday that they would have to vacate by May 10.
“We had no other option but to close immediately,” said Chelsea Tsergas, the owner’s daughter. “I’ve watched my parents pour their hearts it to this business and have met so many amazing people throughout the years.”
“It’s sad…you know? We’ve gotten through COVID cause I’ve been working every day with little staff. We get through COVID and now we can’t continue," said Dawn Tsergas, the co-owner.
CTV News reached out to the leasing agent for the building and the landlord. Neither provided CTV with a comment by deadline.
Since announcing their closure, the family says they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community.
"Without our friends we wouldn't be able to get out of here in time. They're amazing, really," Chelsea said.
"It's devastating,” said Ashlie McIntosh, who used to work at the restaurant but now considers herself a long-time customer. "Marino’s was such a big part of my life. I worked there on and off for years. Best food in the world and the greatest owners.”
This week their family leaves behind years full of memories and a place many used to call home.
“We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. They’ve been amazing and they’re not just our customers they’re our family,” said Dawn.
At this time the owners are unsure what their future plans will be. The Tsergas' encourage their customers to follow them on social media for any future updates.
“It’s not easy to take a restaurant and start again,” said Dawn.
