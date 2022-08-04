'There’s something happening': Arts community in solidarity with Forgotten 519

A crowd approaching 100 people came together Thursday evening to support The Forgotten 519 effort.

Primarily artists, the group spoke out through poetry, song and words.

The demonstration, directly across from London City Hall, coincides with an ongoing hunger strike by an outreach worker and ongoing negotiations with the city.

All efforts intend to press politicians and bureaucrats to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

“I feel something is happening in our city,” says Tom Cull, an organizer of the event of supporting artists. “We all have eyes. We can see what’s happening in our city. Our community members, our members are dying and are experiencing suffering.”

Debra Franks is no stranger to the pain of loss and grief.

An attendee, she read a poem written for her friend Jess whose body was found in the Thames River last month.

“It’s been very difficult to comprehend how that happened and the sorrow and grief that we are left with,” she says.

Franks hopes her poem will help with personal healing while at the same time aiding those still here.

“We don’t want to see this happen to others. I wanted to write the poem as a way to honour her, to share our love for her, and to honour others who are also struggling,” she says.