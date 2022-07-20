Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found

London police are investigating after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), police are currently on scene in the area of Thames Street and York Street for an ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed to CTV News London that a passersby found a body in the river and called 9-1-1.

"The investigation is ongoing and as with all death investigations, it's been reassigned to members of our Major Crime Section," LPS Media Relations Officer Sandasha Bough told CTV News.

As the investigation is in its early stages, London police are asking the public to avoid York Street between Thames Street and Wortley Road, including the King Street foot bridge, for the time being.

Bough said it is too early to tell if the death is suspicious in nature, and that police will update the public when new information is available.

"We are appealing to members of the public if you happened to be in the area prior to 12:30 p.m. If you saw anything suspicious, if you have any information at all that could assist us with this investigation, please contact us," she said.

As of 5:20 p.m., London police were still on scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

— With files from CTV News London’s Carlyle Fiset