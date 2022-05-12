'There’s less hope and more concern': Afghan family worried for their relatives
A local family with family in Afghanistan is worried for their safety.
CTV News spoke with Saboor Khan and his mother Torpeky back in August, when the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan.
Today, they express concern over their family and friends still living in that country.
“People have lost their jobs. They don’t have income anymore, they don’t have the opportunities they had before the Taliban takeover,” said Saboor.
This week, the Taliban decreed that all women must wear a full coverage burqa in public.
As Torpeky explains to CTV News, not only is it taking away the freedom of choice for women in that country, but it’s becoming a major financial burden.
The price to purchase a burqa has gone up exponentially in the country’s current economic state.
“A lot of people don’t have money to eat, how can they buy a burqa?” said Torpeky.
Her son adds that it’s forcing more women to stay at home if they can’t afford one which means they won’t have the opportunity to interact and learn in society, creating a larger gender equality gap.
In August, Torpeky spoke of her sister trying to flee Afghanistan and come to Canada during the Taliban takeover.
Her sister managed to make it to Pakistan with the promise from the Canadian government that it would be easier to immigrate from there, but she has yet to receive approval.
Saboor Khan believes Canada hasn’t made it easy for Afghan refuges to seek safety in this country.
“It’s wonderful to see how the Canadian government had stepped forward for Ukraine,” he said. “And I would argue the situation in Afghanistan is at least equal, if not more precarious, and there were certain promises made and nothings been done.”
As the Khan family continue to fight to bring their family to Canada, they hope the Canadian government will do more to help the rights and freedoms of Afghan women, including positive pressure and incentives for the Taliban government, rather than more violence and war.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Ukrainian boy describes surviving alleged shooting that left his father dead
Yura Nechyporenko, a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy, recounts an alleged shooting by Russian soldiers against him and his father, which the parent did not survive. Now, the family is seeking justice.
Russia continues Mariupol steel mill strikes as Ukraine offers exchange
Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
Finland's leaders in favour of applying for NATO membership
Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
Putin's alleged girlfriend not ruled out of future Canadian sanctions: Joly
Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, says the foreign affairs minister.
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
One person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
Windsor
-
Near or far, high costs not slowing travel plans in Windsor-Essex
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) debuted the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide Wednesday afternoon, encouraging those wanting to travel to stay close to home.
-
City of Windsor offers safety tips for those turning to the pool to keep cool
While city pools are not yet open, municipal officials are sounding the alarm about what you need to know before jumping into the water.
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
Barrie
-
Remains of Parry Sound man missing since 2018 found
The remains of a Parry Sound man reported missing more than four years ago have been found.
-
Tents expose homeless plight
Honks and hoots drew attention to a long line of camping tents set up along Barrie's waterfront to highlight the peril of the homeless.
-
Ontario's honey bees in peril
A tiny parasitic mite, a very tough winter and cold spring are being blamed for significant honey bee colony losses in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month in Canada. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.
-
Final day of FONOM conference addresses mental health, addictions
Delegates at the FONOM conference heard that challenges like homelessness and addiction aren't just affecting big northern Ontario centres -- it's affecting them all.
-
Nipissing District sees spike in job listings
It's a great time to be looking for work: two employment agencies in the Nipissing District are seeing a large increase in the number of job postings in the region.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | RBC closing bank branch in Metcalfe
Royal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | March for Life rally and march today in Ottawa
The March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Toronto to hire private security guards to patrol parks in effort to keep encampments from popping up
Some Toronto parks could soon see private security guards on patrol around the clock as part of the city’s effort to keep encampments from appearing.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Energir deal could cost Hydro-Quebec $7.2 billion
An agreement between Hydro-Quebec and Energir could end up costing Quebecers a lot of money.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Winnipeg
-
Sex assault allegations prompt new bill with goal to better protect Manitoba youth athletes
Allegations of sexual assault against Winnipeg high football coach and teacher Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, have sparked calls for better protections for students and youth in sports.
-
Recent weather in Riding Mountain National Park not expected to deter visitors
More rain is coming this weekend to parts of Manitoba, but Riding Mountain National Park is still trying to get rid of the snow that hit the province a few weeks ago. Despite the weather setbacks, the Town of Wasagaming is dry and open for business.
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
-
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Calgary artist hoping Flames fans go wild for playoff anthem
Joey Braunwarth says he still remembers all of the words to the Calgary Flames' 2004 unofficial playoff anthem 'In Da Dome.'
Edmonton
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videos
TikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in stabbing near Royal Alexandra Hospital
A woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man died of a stab wound last week.
Vancouver
-
Teen victim of Surrey swarming attack being bullied and blamed online, mother says
Mounties in Surrey say there may be more arrests following a vicious assault on a 15-year-old by other teenage girls that was filmed and posted online.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city says
After a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
B.C.'s new method of counting COVID-19 deaths may be obscuring benefit of vaccination
While it's long been known that vaccination significantly reduces the likelihood of severe outcomes from COVID-19, B.C.'s recent change to how it reports deaths related to the disease may be making it harder to see that in the data.