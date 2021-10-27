Theft investigation leads police to drugs, cash and fake gun

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police have charged two people after a call about an alleged theft led to the discovery of drugs, cash and a replica firearm.

Officials were called to a retail store at 1105 Wellington Rd. S. around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a theft.

Police say two suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle but were arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle found:

replica firearm

21 grams of cocaine

seven grams of crack cocaine

21.5 oxycodone (tec pills)

more than $1,100 in Canadian currency

63 grams of cutting agent

two cellular phones

As a result a 35-year-old St. Thomas woman and a 39-year-old London man have been jointly charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule I substance and theft under $5,000.

The woman was also charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

She is scheduled to appear in court in January 2022, while the male has a court appearance Wednesday.