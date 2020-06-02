LONDON, ONT. -- The Salvation Army honours the 'Doughnut Lassies' who boosted soldiers morale during the First World War by making doughnuts for essential workers.

Over 250 volunteers from The Salvation Army were sent to France during the First World War, where women served baked goods, helped with writing letters by providing writing supplies, and helped mend clothing for soldiers.

One volunteer stated that she made 22 pies, 300 doughnuts, and 700 cups of coffee.

Due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army is delivering doughnuts to frontline heroes of today including transit workers, nursing home staff, child care providers, firefighters and grocery story employees.

This year, you can make your own doughnuts using the Salvation Army's famous recipe to hand out to the essential workers that you appreciate.

The Sally Ann Doughnut Recipe:

5 cups of flour

2 cups of sugar

5 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 ¾ cups of milk

400 mL of vegetable oil

Directions:

Mix the ingredients together to make the dough

Thoroughly knead the dough

Roll smooth

Cut into rings that are less than ¼" thick

Drop the rings into the vegetable oil until the doughnuts are browned

When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess oil to drip off

Dust with powdered sugar

Yield's four dozen doughnuts. Let cool and enjoy!