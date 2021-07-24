The Big Bike Giveaway continued Saturday morning in London.

According to an early morning Tweet, 50 people received their free bike.

"I needed a new bike for quite a while. My last one got stolen so I don't have money to get a new bike. A friend of mine told me about this program of these great people building bikes and giving them away for people, they got back to me and here I am," said Curtis Burke, recipient of a new bike.

People in need received their new wheels thanks to co-founders of the Big Bike Giveaway, Monica and Shayne Hodgson.

The pandemic has forced the charity to operate differently.

"It's been a blessing in disguise because I now I get to talk to everyone and enjoy them, and get to know their stories and be hands on. Usually its get them in and out so its hard, so this has been a blessing that we can do this, and we might keep it this way for a while."

Everything is filled out online. Upon arrival, the bike that is ready to be donated has been properly fitted specifically for the recipient.

Last year, the Big Bike Giveaway hit a record giving away 600 bikes, but this year Hodgson struggled to get parts for that many bikes.

The group filled all of their spots this year, but are planning on creating other projects including a Christmas Hamper.

For more information, visit their website.