LONDON, ONT -- With COVID-19 temporarily halting out of town trips or dinners out on the town, many Londoners took a trip around the block instead to celebrate Valentine’s day.

Lori and Bruce Gould took their two new puppies to Springbank Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Here is our Valentine’s day and to me, it is the most special it could be. We’ve been married for 40-years…it’s been wonderful, the best 40-years ever.”

While many were celebrating some big milestones, James and Kirabo Eggett say they’re coming up to their two-year wedding anniversary.

‘Our personalities are the best. She’s the most beautiful woman in the world obviously,” said James.

Due to the pandemic, the Eggett’s are celebrating the day of love with dinner and a movie at home.

“He cares about people with everything he has,” said Kirabo.

Sandra Fox and Mike Cottam will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this summer.

They spent the day cross-country skiing.

“We actually met on February 15th, several years before that at a curling rink. So tomorrow is the big day not February the 14th. We’ve come quite dependent on each other.”

But Valentine’s day is not just solely for a person’s soulmate, it’s about showing love to families and friends too.

7-year-old Shivonne and her younger sister Olivia, were out tobogganing with their dad, Dave Ford.

“Valentine’s day is about sharing and caring,” Shivonne and Olivia said.

“They have beautiful souls, they’re beautiful little girls. They’re very kind and sweet and they make me laugh all the time too,” said Ford.

Agatha and her Dad were dusting off their sets of Skiis.

“Dad always inspired me to have an active life, bringing that from his childhood I think its really important to spend that time together.”

Agatha’s father, Paul, said his daughter will be his Valentine, ‘always.’