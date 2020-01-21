Overnight fire leaves $300K in damage to Strathroy home
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:14PM EST
A home damaged by fire is seen in Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
STRATHROY, ONT. -- No one was hurt following an overnight house fire in Strathroy.
Emergency crews were called to 431 Strathroyal Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.
All occupants managed to get out safely.
Officials say the fire started in the basement and has been deemed not suspicious.
Damage is pegged at $300,000 and there was some smoke damage to an adjacent unit.
