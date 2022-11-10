The gloves were on in the 'Fight to End' charity boxing event

They were putting on the glam, and lacing up the gloves Wednesday night in a bid to fight homelessness.

About one thousand people were on hand for the second annual The Fight to End at RBC Place in London, Ont.

The charity boxing event raised money for Joan’s Place, a future home in downtown London for young mothers experiencing homelessness.

The amateur fighters come from all walks of life and went through rigorous training.

Among those getting into the ring are Kim Sutherland from The Chef Kim.

“I’m a single mom. I couldn’t imagine not being without my kids,” she said, “Being able to give a little bit back to help another mom or someone who is in need. It was an easy choice to make.”

The first event in 2019, raised $80,000. Organizers are hoping to better that number and the money will go to purchase appliances and furnishings for the 39 apartments at Joan’s Place, an initiative of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU).

YOU executive director Steve Cordes said he’s amazed by those who stepped up for the event.

“We couldn’t do our work without a big generous and giving community and a caring community that’s around us,” said Cordes. “The thing about these boxers that are stepping in out of their day job, making time for the training, raise pledges in pursuit of the cause and fundraising goal. All of that is just so outstanding.”

Each fight consists of three one-minute rounds and has certified ring officials, including judges and referees. The event is sanctioned by Boxing Ontario.

Among those who weighed in was Bell Media radio personality Jay Stevens.

“You know it’s been a tonne of fun, a tonne of sweat, there’s been a little bit of blood, and very few tears, but super excited,” said Stevens.

Event co-chair Brett Lucier said hundreds of people applied to get into the ring.

“We selected 40 people to come out, ended up with 32 participants that are matching up for the 16 bouts tonight. Unbelievable. They’re leading all with their hearts and hopefully not their faces.”

Joan’s Place is set to open in 2024 at the corner of Richmond and York Streets in London.