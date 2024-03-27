The City of London’s free two-hour parking promotion is coming to an end. Here’s when
First enacted more than four years ago to support core areas under construction and then extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s free two-hour parking promotion will be wrapping up at the end of the month.
According to the City of London, in late 2019 the city enacted a free two-hour parking promotion in city’s core areas, including downtown, Richmond Row and Old East Village, in order to support businesses during construction.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city extended the program in order to support core businesses.
In June 2023, city council directed that the program be extended to March 2024.
As a result, the program will officially end on March 31.
While the city is ending its CORE promo code, the HONK app is still available for residents to use to pay for parking in city-owned lots and curbside metered spaces.
City-managed and owned lots can be identified with a white "P" symbol on a green background.
