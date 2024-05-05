Gichi-name-wiikwedong Bridge and dedication plaque vandalized in Owen Sound

Owen Sound police are reporting that the Gichi-name-wiikwedong Bridge has been vandalized, and a teen is facing charges.

At about 2:00 a.m. Saturday, police were notified by a concerned citizen that a person was spray painting graffiti in the area of the inner harbour in downtown Owen Sound.

When officers responded to the area, they said they witnessed a male spray painting an electrical box along the west harbor wall.

Police said the man attempted to flee, but was caught and arrested.

The man was in found in possession of items used to paint graffiti.

An investigation allegedly uncovered numerous locations that were tagged in this incident, including prominent painting on the pillars of the Gichi-name-wiikwedong Bridge, as well as its dedication plaque, along with other buildings, signs, and a bus shelter in the area.

An 18-year-old Owen Sound man faces criminal charges of mischief as a result of the incident and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.