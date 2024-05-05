A cooler, cloudy Sunday with a risk of overnight frost

Cloudy skies take up most of this week’s forecast across the London region.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 19 degrees.

Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of plus 3 and a risk of frost.

Sunny conditions reappear Monday, but clouds return Tuesday for the rest of the week.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 late this morning. High 19.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Monday: Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 22.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.