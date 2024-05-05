Downtown road closure may disrupt traffic this week
Starting Monday, Talbot Street will be closed between John Street and Mill Street to allow for the removal of a tower crane.
The closure is expected to last until approximately Friday, May 10.
During this time, a signed detour will be in place for motorists using Central Avenue, Richmond Street and Oxford Street.
People driving through the area are advised to follow detour signs to reach their destination and use alternative routes, if possible.
The City of London says sidewalk closures will be required throughout this work. People walking are encouraged to use nearby streets to avoid these restrictions and follow signs to navigate the area safely.
Transit riders are advised to visit the LTC website for the most up-to-date information during construction.
Access to businesses, residences and properties in the area will be maintained throughout this work.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau acknowledges charges in Nijjar killing, calls for commitment to democracy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
Windsor
-
Windsor theatre performer hopes locally-shot original comedy series changes perception of people with disabilities
In the few years since he became completely blind and lost both of his legs in back-to-back amputations, Michael Potter says he is used to people treating him differently — almost to the point of insulting.
-
Canada's oldest and largest high school hack-a-thon reaches decade milestone
An annual 24-hour competition that allows students to explore the realm of computer science and bring their ideas to life by developing a project of their own has reached a milestone this weekend.
-
Teen charged in connection with armed robbery
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the city’s west end.
Barrie
-
Canadian Armed Forces and first responders team up for training in Wasaga Beach
With fire season just around the corner, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up with local first responders in Wasaga Beach on Saturday to enhance their readiness in the event of a domestic emergency.
-
OPP investigating online gambling operation in Orillia
OPP is investigating an online gambling operation within Orillia High Schools.
-
One Person seriously injured after vehicle collided with train in Caledon
One Person has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a train in Caledon on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
-
Feds hope to table foreign interference legislation next week: LeBlanc
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to table legislation this week to help the federal government address foreign interference, but he wouldn't say whether the proposal will include a foreign agent registry.
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING This Ottawa parent was frustrated by the City of Ottawa's website – So she built her own
It's been a longstanding struggle for Ottawa parents – navigating the city's activities website to find programs and classes.
-
'We're scared': Firefighters battle 2nd blaze in Overbrook highrise in 2 days
Ottawa Fire Services say crews battled a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an Overbook highrise on Friday evening - less than 48 hours after a fire in the same building displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition on Thursday.
-
Students staying put on uOttawa's campus as pro-Palestinian encampment continues
Students say they will stay put at an encampment in front of uOttawa until the university divests from companies and organizations with ties to Israel.
Toronto
-
Pastrnak scores winner, Bruins down Leafs 2-1 in overtime in Game 7
Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after car and train collide in Caledon
A driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a car collided with a train in Caledon.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Rexdale that sent man to hospital
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. closed for the summer
The town of Hudson, Que. has closed Sandy Beach for the summer, just as the weather is starting to be warm enough to enjoy it.
-
Crowds show up in Kahnawake for Star Wars Day at collectibles expo
Hundreds of vendors, collectibles and sci-fi and fantasy nerds of all stripes took in the K-Town Collectibles Expo in Kahnawake Que. that kicked off on Star Wars Day, May the fourth.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP leader says party is election ready, announces housing plan
Nova Scotia's NDP leader announced a program aimed at easing the cost of housing during a rousing campaign-style speech before the party's annual convention in Halifax today.
-
15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.
-
Hundreds take part in annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup
During Saturday afternoon and evening, dozens of volunteers were out picking up trash throughout downtown Sydney.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Vital
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a convenience store in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting
A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
-
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
-
Netflix is filming a western series in Calgary starting this month
Netflix is set to begin filming a western series with a star-studded cast in Calgary this month. The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame, follows “a group of diverse renegade families living on the fringes of society in 1850s Oregon.”
Edmonton
-
2 motorcyclists hit on Highway 21 after vehicle crosses centre line near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP
RCMP closed a stretch of Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon after a serious crash involving two motorcycles.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue
A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested at rural property in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to Mission, B.C., after a man died Friday night.
-
Crews battle 101-hectare wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C.
Crews are working a wildfire burning out of control roughly 90 kilometres west of Williams Lake in B.C.’s Central Interior on Saturday.