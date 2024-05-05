Downtown road closure may disrupt traffic this week

Starting Monday, Talbot Street will be closed between John Street and Mill Street to allow for the removal of a tower crane.

The closure is expected to last until approximately Friday, May 10.

During this time, a signed detour will be in place for motorists using Central Avenue, Richmond Street and Oxford Street.

People driving through the area are advised to follow detour signs to reach their destination and use alternative routes, if possible.

The City of London says sidewalk closures will be required throughout this work. People walking are encouraged to use nearby streets to avoid these restrictions and follow signs to navigate the area safely.

Transit riders are advised to visit the LTC website for the most up-to-date information during construction.

Access to businesses, residences and properties in the area will be maintained throughout this work.