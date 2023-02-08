'That is something I can achieve': 2023 Women of Excellence honourees revealed
From their athletic prowess, to the upper echelons of Ontario politics, they are among the top in their fields.
The 2023 Women of Excellence Awards for 2023 was announced by the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario, in an event held at the StarTech.com Community Centre and YMCA on Southdale Road in London, Ont. on Wednesday.
Among the honourees is Allison DeBlaire in the category of social justice. DeBlaire is a founder of 519 Pursuit, a non-profit which advocates for those living in extreme poverty.
“They’re amazing folks with incredible stories” said DeBlaire, of the people she advocates for. “Their capacity to live every day and to overcome what they’re overcoming, it motivates me to be a better person.”
In the category of breaking barriers, Kathleen Holland is being recognized for her 30 years of advocating for the LGBTQ2+ community.
“People’s attitudes change over time,” said Holland. “Sometimes it changes only because people are personally affected, like their son or their daughter, or somebody they care about has come out. And in that case, sometimes that’s doing the work for us.”
Also among this year’s Women of Excellence, former Deputy Premier Deb Matthews for business and professions, Karen Friday-Field for entrepreneurs, LHSC President and CEO Jackie Schleifer Taylor for health and technology, Victoria Paraschak for sport fitness and training, and Brescia University College President Dr. Lauretta Frederking for arts, culture, education and Training.
“Finding partners and ways that we can focus on students’ learning makes it simple, straight-forward, and inspiring,” said Frederking.
The Young Woman of Excellence recipient is swimmer, gold medal Olympian and London native, Maggie Mac Neil, who has won medals throughout the world and excelled academically.
The Women of Excellence are chosen, not just for their accomplishments, but also for inspiring future generations of women leaders, said Women of Excellence Co-Chair, Aruna Koushik.
“To be able to celebrate, and to share what these women have done in their own respective fields so our children can look up to them and say, 'That is something I can achieve,’” she said.
Recipients will be honoured at the Women of Excellence Awards Gala on May 16 at RBC Centre in London.
