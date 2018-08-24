

CTV London





An Oxford County resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus, in what is believed to be the first human case in the London area this year.

The Southwestern Public Health Unit received laboratory confirmation that an adult tested positive the virus.

Officials say the man was hospitalized but is now recovering at home.

Routine surveillance found evidence of the virus in late July, when a mosquito pool in Woodstock tested positive for the virus.

Since then, two additional traps have tested positive in Oxford County, officials say.

In 2017, one human case of West Nile virus was reported in Oxford and 154 cases across Ontario.

“Most people with West Nile virus never develop symptoms and don’t know they have the virus,” said Elaine Reddick, Manager of Infectious Disease with the Southwestern Public Health Unit.

“This first human case is further proof the virus is circulating in Oxford County and should serve as a reminder to local residents to continue using preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection.”