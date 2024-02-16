Tentative agreement in health unit dispute

After more than three years of negotiations, there is finally a tentative agreement in place between the Huron Perth Public Health Unit and its more than 70 CUPE members.

In a last ditch negotiation session, with a labour ministry appointed conciliator, the two sides spent more than eight hours on Thursday, hammering out a new deal.

It must be ratified by both the union membership, and Huron Perth health board before becoming official. Votes for both sides are expected to take place within the next two to three weeks.

CUPE Local 1331, which represents a wide range of public health employees, from health promoters to custodians, were seeking a 35 hour work week, along with increased wages and benefits.

The union and management have been in negotiations on a new deal, for more than three years. CUPE officials expect a union ratification vote to be held within the next two weeks. Public health officials say the Board of Health will vote on the tentative agreement on March 8. If a deal was not reached, local CUPE leaders said “job action” was very likely.