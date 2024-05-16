Summerlike temperatures in store for the Forest City Thursday

It’s only spring, but temperatures will be feeling summerlike on Thursday with humidity and a daytime high in the mid-20s, several degrees above normal.

According to CTV News London's Meteorologist Julie Atchison, there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach 24 C, but will feel like the upper 20s with the humidity.

"You will notice the humidity in southern Ontario," she said.

Overnight Thursday there will be partly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening, with a low of 11 C.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and just before the Victoria Day long weekend is when the chance of measurable rainfall will return, with possible light showers Friday morning, and cloudy skies in the afternoon, with the chance of a passing shower. The high will reach 21 C.

The long weekend forecast Atchison said is looking warm, with the holiday Monday shaping up to be the sunniest day with a daytime high of 26 C.

London’s average daytime high for this time of year is 19.2 C.

London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24 C. Humidex 27. UV index seven or high.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 13 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C. Humidex 28. UV index five or moderate.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Monday: Sunny. High 26 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 21 C.