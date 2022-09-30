Hospital officials are informing the public of a temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital.

Due to ongoing staffing shortages of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC, the Walkerton emergency department (ED) as follows:

5 p.m. on Friday, Sept.30th and reopening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct.1

5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and reopening at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The Walkerton inpatient unit, Family Birthing Centre, and on-call surgery will remain operational.

Hospital officials say all efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass will be undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Walkerton hospital are: