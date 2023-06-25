Temporary closure of Blackfriars Bridge to vehicle traffic

Blackfriars Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic during the day beginning on Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30.

This closure will allow crews to complete the installation of accent lighting on the bridge.

Access will be maintained for people walking or riding bikes across the bridge during this time.

The opportunity to add lighting enhancements was identified during the Blackfriars Bridge Rehabilitation project.

The lighting profiles the bridge’s bowstring arch trusses. Installation of the lights began in the fall of 2022, and they have been operational at night through the winter and spring.

A map of Blackfriars Bridge, which will be temporarily closed to vehicles between June 26 and June 30 during the day. (Source: City of London)