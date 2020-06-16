LONDON, ONT. -- The heat returns to the city later this week after an extended stretch of cool, comfortable conditions.

Sunny skies continue and a warming trend is developing. An upper level ridge is moving east from the Prairies into the Great Lakes.

The daytime high is set to hit 30C by Thursday.

The final days of astronomical spring will be a preview of what is to come this summer.

The summer solstice is Saturday, June 20 at 5:44 p.m. and we transition into summer with the heat and humidity.

High pressure will remain over the Great Lakes this weekend, slowly shifting east Thursday night into Friday.

As the high moves off the east coast, a warmer southerly wind develops.

The humidity will climb Friday into Saturday. High temperatures are set to hit into the low 30s, feeling like the upper 30s this weekend.

A cold front it set to move from the Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes on Sunday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Father’s Day.