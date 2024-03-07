LONDON
London

    • Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London

    London, Ont. police stopped a 17-year-old driver in March 2024 after they were allegedly travelling 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h in the area of Adelaide Street North and Windermere Road. (Source: London Police Service/X) London, Ont. police stopped a 17-year-old driver in March 2024 after they were allegedly travelling 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h in the area of Adelaide Street North and Windermere Road. (Source: London Police Service/X)
    Share

    A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.

    According to a social media post from the London Police Service, a G2 driver was recently stopped in the area of Adelaide Street North and Windermere Road after police clocked them travelling 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

    As a result, the 17-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving.

    Police said the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

    London police one again remind drivers to “slow down.” 

