Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
According to a social media post from the London Police Service, a G2 driver was recently stopped in the area of Adelaide Street North and Windermere Road after police clocked them travelling 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
As a result, the 17-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving.
Police said the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.
London police one again remind drivers to “slow down.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Montreal boy, 17, drowns in ocean waters during swim training in Florida
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
United Airlines plane makes emergency landing after losing a tire during takeoff
A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco.
Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged
Rupert Murdoch, 92, is engaged, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.