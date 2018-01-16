

CTV London





Two 14-year-old girls wanted in connection to a violent attack on two 17-year-old girls at White Oaks Mall have turned themselves into police.

It was last week when a 17-year-old girl was left with serious facial injuries following the assault at the mall. When her friend tried to intervene she was assaulted by a second suspect.

At the time police said they had identified the suspects but had not located them, however around 12:45 a.m. they turned themselves into police.

Due to their ages, the two 14-year-old females cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The pair is expected to appear in court today.