LONDON, ONT. -- The Strathoy Middlesex General Hospital is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 on its second floor inpatient unit.

Hospital officials say they are working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit for the investigation.

Enhanced safety measures have been implemented, including the closure of the unit to new admissions, along with a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the unit.

“We continue to thank our staff who have been doing an incredible job providing exceptional care throughout these challenging times,” says Rosemary Frketich, Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer in a release.

Officials say they plan to release more information once it becomes available.