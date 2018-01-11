

CTV London





London police are searching for two young suspects following an assault inside of a store at White Oaks Mall.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old female was assaulted by a 14-year-old girl.

When the friend of the victim tried to intervene, she was assaulted by another 14-year-old girl.

One victim is in hospital with serious injuries. The second victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects have been identified by police but not located.

They are wanted for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Contact police if you have any information.