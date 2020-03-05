WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 27-year-old man who shut down the community of Tara after barricading himself in a home and threatening police, has been sentenced to six months behind bars.

Bradley Caskanette pleaded guilty to uttering threats after barricading himself in a Tara home on Dec. 17, 2019, and threatening police.

The Arran-Elderslie native was given credit for roughly three months of pre-sentence custody, which means has about another three months behind bars.

He was also sentenced to 18 months of probation and a 10-year weapons ban.

Caskanette’s standoff with police lasted six hours, and virtually shut down the entire town of Tara, as OPP negotiators placed blockades at both the north and south end of the small Bruce County town.

Caskanette eventually gave himself up to police. The town’s elementary school was placed in a hold-and-secure during the standoff.