MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Swoop Airlines is continuing its suspension of flights from London International Airport until at least Oct. 24.

As it announced its summer schedule on Tuesday, and the resumption of flights in a number of markets, London did not make the list.

It will be offering multiple flights a week to and from locations including; Hamilton, Edmonton, Abbotsford and Halifax.

However, it is continuing the suspension of service to London and Winnipeg until Oct. 24.

"We understand and share our travellers' disappointment in this news," said Bert van der Stege, head of Commercial of Swoop, in a statement. "Swoop is committed to working closely and collaboratively with our strategic airport partners to ensure Canadians have critical access to affordable air travel."

Swoop says planned seasonal service to Victoria, Kelowna, Charlottetown, Moncton and St. John's has also been postponed and transborder and international routes are suspended until Sept. 13.

Swoop had been flying between London and Halifax, Edmonton and Abbotsford almost daily prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- With files from CTV's Daryl Newcombe