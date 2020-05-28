MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- With just one flight operating on weekdays out of the London International Airport, it will be a relief to see more air traffic come late next month.

At the moment, one daily Westjet flight is operating between London and Toronto. Air Canada has not landed any planes locally for about six weeks.

But that is set to change on June 22, according the airport's President and CEO Mike Seabrook.

That's when Air Canada, which would normally have a dozen flights out of the airport, will start flying there again, he says.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada operated nine flights to Toronto, two to Ottawa and one to Montreal from the Forest City.

While they won't all be returning at once, some domestic service at least, will return within the next month.

Further details are expected to be released closer to the date, with more flights to be added as restrictions are lifted and the economy continues to reopen.