Owen Sound police are investigating an early morning crash where the occupants failed to remain at the scene.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of 10th Street West.

A white 2011 Nissan Rogue was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole, knocking it out of the ground.

The occupants fled on foot, leaving the severely damaged SUV on the property of a local business.

Contact police if you have any information.