Featured
SUV slams into pole, occupants flee scene
An assault and stolen vehicle investigation that started in Owen Sound led to six charges on Saturday, April 22, 2017 against a woman suspected of impaired driving and assault.
CTV London
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 11:46AM EST
Owen Sound police are investigating an early morning crash where the occupants failed to remain at the scene.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of 10th Street West.
A white 2011 Nissan Rogue was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole, knocking it out of the ground.
The occupants fled on foot, leaving the severely damaged SUV on the property of a local business.
Contact police if you have any information.