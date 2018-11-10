Featured
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck on Adelaide and Little Simcoe Street in London Ont. on Nov. 9, 2018. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:32AM EST
A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a motorist Friday night.
It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Adelaide Street at Little Simcoe Street.
The driver of the vehicle, Theodore Bui, 21, of London was arrested and charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm.
Police continue to investigate.