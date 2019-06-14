Featured
Suspects sought in alleged robbery and fraud case
London police release photos of a woman wanted in connection with alleged fraudulent use of debit card. (Source: London Police Services)
CTV London
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 1:54PM EDT
London police are searching for a suspect they say wielded a hatchet in robbing a teenager last month.
They say a 16-year-old boy was with a friend on May 21 about 8 p.m. on Ponderosa Crescent when a green Ford Focus approached.
According to police, a male wearing a black balaclava and holding a hatchet exited the car. One of the youth was robbed of personal belongings, including a backpack containing a wallet, police say. The teen was not injured.
They are also searching for a female suspect following a call from the teen on May 25.
Police say the teen was made aware of a number of alleged fraudulent purchases made using his stolen debit card.
Police obtained video surveillance of a female suspect.
She is described as Caucasian, between 30 to 35 years, with black shoulder-length hair with bangs. She has a slim build. She was wearing a jean jacket, black tank top, black leggings and pink flip flops.
The male suspect is Caucasian, between 30 to 40 years, about 5-foot-10 and between 180 to 200 pounds. He has a bold head and possibly has a tattoo on one of his forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.