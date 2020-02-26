Suspect sought after violent Stratford break-in
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 12:43PM EST
David Jacobs is seen in this image released by the Stratford Police Service.
LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford police are looking for a suspect wanted in relation to a violent assault and a break and enter.
Police say two males entered a home on Huron Street on February 17.
The suspects allegedly placed the victim in a shed, assaulted him, and took off with several items.
One suspect has been arrested, but 40-year-old David Jacobs remains on the loose.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Stratford police.