Suspect name and description released, SIU combing through scene of police-involved shooting in Seaforth, Ont.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was in Seaforth Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to a Huron County OPP officer shooting an alleged car thief.
The SIU said Huron OPP officers tracked an alleged stolen vehicle to a residence on Seaforth’s Main Street North around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
What ensued, according to the SIU, was an “interaction” between an OPP officer and the alleged stolen vehicle’s passengers, which involved an officer firing a minimum of two bullets into the front window of the vehicle.
The SIU said the vehicle then fled the scene, dropping off the shooting victim at the Clinton hospital around 10:45 am. The driver of the fleeing vehicle then collided with another vehicle two blocks away from the hospital.
The driver fled, leading to a hold and secure at Clinton schools, and lockdown at the Clinton hospital.
The scene of a police-involved shooting incident at a property on Main Street North in Seaforth, Ont. that occurred on Oct. 18, 2023, as seen on Oct. 19, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was not located and remains at large, according to the Huron OPP.
OPP released the name and a description of the wanted person allegedly involved in the investigation.
They said Karley Frayer is 5’3, 180 pounds with blue eyes and coloured, wavy hair. She was last seen in Seaforth on Oct. 18.
Police said if you see her, do not approach her, but do call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
A description of Karley Frayer, wanted by OPP for allegedly being connected to an ongoing investigation in Huron East that occurred on Oct. 18, 2023. (Source: OPP)
Neighbours of the Seaforth home where the shooting took place said they’ve seen police cruisers at the property several times before, calling it a “bad place.”
The SIU investigates all police-involved shootings in Ontario, determining if officers were justified in their actions or not.
The 35-year-old man shot by police suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
N.S. woman known as the 'Queen of Socks' collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters
For the last three years, Mary Crosby has been collecting thousands of pairs of socks to give back to the local shelters to those who need it most.
Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
Canada issues 'avoid all travel' advisory for Lebanon as fighting intensifies with Israel
Canadians are being urged to avoid all travel to Lebanon in an updated travel advisory as fighting intensifies along the country's border with Israel.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
Kitchener
-
'It was scary': Students react after weapons incident at a Kitchener school
Tense moments at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener on Thursday, after police were called to a weapons incident at the school.
-
Health care workers’ union pushes for wage discussion at Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 health care workers at Grand River Hospital is calling on hospital management and the board of directors to reopen wage negotiations.
-
City of Guelph exploring tiny home community concept
The City of Guelph is exploring the idea of building a tiny home community for its unhoused population.
Windsor
-
Witness in Windsor murder trial changes story during testimony
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Thursday, with a witness who was in Windsor the night of the shooting taking the stand.
-
Chatham car wash targeted by vandals, owner says
The owners of a small business in Chatham are fed up with how often vandals have targeted their car wash location since taking ownership last summer.
-
Veltman continues to dismiss his confessions to police
In his two statements to police, less than 24 hours after the attack, Veltman admitted not only to his actions but laid out the reasons for them, including wanting to avenge alleged minority on white crimes he believed were going unreported in the mainstream media.
Barrie
-
Tractor-trailer crashes through centre guide rail on Highway 11
A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte was closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.
-
Two people caught drinking in Barrie parking lot busted with gun, ammo and drugs
Police say two individuals spotted drinking in a car parked in a Barrie parking lot face charges after officers seized drugs and a gun.
-
Muskoka residents targeted in phone scam, one victim loses nearly $9,000
Provincial police in Muskoka say multiple concerned residents reported receiving urgent calls on Thursday from strangers claiming to need financial aid, and while most recognized the scam, police say one person fell victim, losing thousands.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Ottawa
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
-
New Ottawa Senators owner discusses the importance of community engagement
The Ottawa Senators new owner is ushering in a new era for the team. Michael Andlauer connecting with both fans and the business community as he hits the ground running in his new role.
-
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir among athletes inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame
Olympic skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among a group of athletes and builders of sport who were honoured at Thursday's annual Order of Sport Awards.
Toronto
-
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the group Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist struck in hit-and-run in northwest Toronto
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in northwest Toronto Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
Israel-Hamas war causing students to fear for safety on campuses
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, tensions in Montreal are rising and that includes on college and university campuses. Many people feel unsafe at school and that freedom of speech is being threatened.
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted a Montreal metro employee
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect police believe assaulted a metro employee at the Joliette metro station.
Atlantic
-
Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend
A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.
-
Sale rumors swirl amid shakeup in Irving Oil management
Irving Oil has yet to confirm that Arthur Irving has stepped into an advisor role, and Sarah Irving has left the company, fueling rumors of a full or partial sale of the Irving empire.
-
Nova Scotia to to spend $100 million to speed up skilled trades training
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
-
Pro-Palestinian hackers take over former Premier Heather Stefanson's Instagram account
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson says her Instagram account has been hacked.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged following brazen Falconridge officer-involved shooting: police
A Calgary man has been charged after he was taken into custody by police following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead, a police officer hospitalized, and local business owners flabbergasted.
-
Calgary assault victim located, suspect in custody after manhunt
Calgary police say an assault victim who sought help near the Telus Spark science centre on Monday has been located and is safe, and a suspect is in custody.
-
Calgary's snow-clearing plan includes 3 new things for 2023
Officials with the City of Calgary say crews are ready to start clearing snowy roads when we get our first blast of winter.
Edmonton
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
-
Alberta councillor facing criminal charges, has been banned from town hall
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was in jail Thursday on multiple charges including making threats and criminal harassment.
-
'Our entire backyard was covered in ash': Residents concerned after encampment fire near homes
Residents of a northwest Edmonton community are calling on the city to help after a fire broke out at an encampment just metres from their homes.
Vancouver
-
12-year-old boy killed in Pitt Meadows, B.C., collision identified
The 12-year-old cyclist who was killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., this week has been identified as Chace Nicol.
-
Pedestrian dead after crash sends car into Downtown Eastside store
One person is dead after a collision in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data shows mixed signals as hospital population declines
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals fell again this week, with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reporting 328 test-positive patients in hospitals around the province Thursday.