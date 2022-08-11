Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation

London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.

Police announced Tuesday that Devon Cherrey-Rooke, 31, of London died on Sunday from a fatal stab wound.

As a result of the investigation, Antony Centeno-So, 27, of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for second degree murder.

The accused has not been located, but police have released a photo of him.

Police say the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the whereabouts of the accused, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.