LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after an alleged stabbing incident last week.

Police say a man was in the area of Commissioners Road West at Wonderland Road South around 8 p.m. April 27, when an SUV stopped in front of his car.

The unknown driver got out of his vehicle and reached into the victim's car and then got back into his SUV.

The victim realized he was suffering from stab wounds and called police. He was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

A 38-year-old London man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He will appear in court on July 27.