A man is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a stabbing in the Soho neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. officers were called to 530 Grey Street in response to a reported stabbing.

Police and paramedics found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital to be treated but soon after died from his wounds.

Neighbours told CTV News that a man and a woman live at the address and that they heard nothing until the sirens.

“We heard nothing. All of a sudden there were bunch of cop cars here, we don’t know what was going on,” said Ted Johnston who lives across the street.

Police quickly launched a homicide investigation and are on the lookout for a man who was seen leaving the area following the stabbing.

He is described as approximately six feet tall and heavy set, with black hair and wearing a white coat and a baseball cap.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).