Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting

London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.

Mickey Lacourse of London was wanted for his alleged involvement in the incident that happened on Bonaventure Drive near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Trafalgar Street.

The 46 year old was charged by way of warrant of arrest for the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Breach of probation

London police were on scene of an investigation at a townhouse on Bonaventure Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The shooting incident originally occurred on Sept. 17, but police were not contacted until the following day.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on the Sunday, officers responded to a call in relation to a welfare check of an individual on Bonaventure Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered evidence that an individual had been injured in the parking lot, but could not locate a victim.

Police say that during the course of the investigation it was learned that an adult male was in hospital with “significant injuries.”