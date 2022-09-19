Firearm incident being investigated in London

London police continue to investigate an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end.

Officers now say the initial incident took place Saturday afternoon but they weren’t notified until Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to the call, in relation to checking the welfare of an individual on Bonaventure Drive.

When they arrived, officers found evidence that someone was injured in the parking lot but a victim wasn’t in the area.

While investigating, it was learned a man was in the hospital with what police describe as “significant injuries.”

Anyone who may have been in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., or who may have information in relation to the incident, to contact police.