    • Suspect arrested during standoff already on trial for manslaughter

    Multiple people have been taken into custody during a police presence in south London on March 19, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Multiple people have been taken into custody during a police presence in south London on March 19, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    London police say one of the suspects they arrested earlier this week during a stand-off is currently on trial for manslaughter.

    Nicole Moyer, 38, was charged with breaching a release condition following a lengthy police standoff in west London Tuesday.

    Moyer is on trial for manslaughter for a shooting death in 2020.

    Moyer and the co-accused are back in court later this spring.

    And she now remains in custody.

