Suspect arrested during standoff already on trial for manslaughter
London police say one of the suspects they arrested earlier this week during a stand-off is currently on trial for manslaughter.
Nicole Moyer, 38, was charged with breaching a release condition following a lengthy police standoff in west London Tuesday.
Moyer is on trial for manslaughter for a shooting death in 2020.
Moyer and the co-accused are back in court later this spring.
And she now remains in custody.
