Manslaughter trial in shooting death of Scotty Pate continues in London, Ont. courtroom
The trial for three people accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate continued inside of a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday.
The father of three died in hospital after he was shot on Ashland Avenue, south of Dundas Street, Oct. 7, 2020.
Days following the shooting, London police arrested and charged three people. Denny Doucet, 40, Nicole Moyer, 35, of London, and Jason Sylvestre, 36, of Windsor, were all charged with manslaughter in connection with Pate's death.
All three were released on bail.
In the agreed statement of facts read on Monday, Crown Attorney Steven Monaghan said Pate suffered a gunshot wound on Oct. 7, 2020, and died as a result. His body was left on the side of the road after he was shot inside a vehicle.
Tuesday, council cross-examined forensic detective Jerry Rozic, while reviewing photos of the scene, focusing on where pate's body was found the night he died.
The court heard from witness Samuel Day, who said he was inside his second floor Ashland Avenue apartment, when he heard what sounded like a, “pop or a firecracker,” followed by a frantic female voice shout, “He's dead.”
Day also said that he saw what appeared to be somebody being pushed or had fallen from the backseat of a car.
Tammi-Lynn Stevens, a waitress at the East West Bar and Grill at the corner of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue, took to the stand, testifying that pate had ordered chicken wings in the hour prior to his death.
Stevens told the court she went outside and gave pate the wings as he sat in the backseat of a vehicle waiting for his order.
Minutes later, she would come outside and see his motionless body lying near the bar's parking lot.
Video surveillance from inside the establishment and outside was reviewed in court.
The trial continues Wednesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
NEW UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police are investigating a security incident at a downtown TTC subway station Tuesday evening.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID hospitalizations in Canada reach number not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the 50 people experiencing homelessness who live there – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore introduces ban on short-term rentals to boost housing supply
Add Lakeshore, Ont., to the list of communities across Canada which are cracking down on short-term rentals.
-
Windsor's Mady family puts up good fight on Family Feud
The Mady family is no stranger to athletic competition in the ring and octagon. But on Monday night, the Madys had a shot at a different type of contest: Family Feud.
-
'I just felt this urge to crash into them': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four people
Nathaniel Veltman returned to testify in his own defence Tuesday for the fourth straight day in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom where he expressed remorse for his actions, and the prosecution officially began its cross examination.
Barrie
-
Ontario officer faces criminal charges for alleged break-in, assault while on duty
An Ontario Provincial Police officer faces criminal charges following allegations she broke into her former boyfriend's home and assaulted his girlfriend while on duty.
-
Family of 7 displaced after fire ignites in child's closet
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
Historic Muskoka steamship inspections underway, temporarily closing large locks
Over the next month, the Muskoka Steamships will be inspected at the Port Carling docks, temporarily closing the large locks.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out
An Ottawa woman who travelled to the West Bank before the Israel-Hamas war began is calling on the Canadian government to do more to help Canadians stuck in the Palestinian territories.
-
Hydro Ottawa customers can now switch to new ultra-low overnight plan
Hydro Ottawa says its customers now have the option to switch to Ontario's new ultra-low overnight rate plan, which comes into effect locally Nov. 1.
-
90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week
The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.
Toronto
-
Mississauga family fears for safety of mother amid bombing in Gaza
A Mississauga doctor is praying her 83-year-old mother, a Canadian citizen, can survive the bombs falling on the Gaza strip as needed medicine and supplies remain blocked from entering the territory — among several Canadian civilians also in danger.
-
Four people, including 2 police officers, injured in Pickering, Ont. crash: SIU
Durham police say they were called to a car theft in progress prior to an overnight collision that sent two suspects and two officers to hospital.
-
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police are investigating a security incident at a downtown TTC subway station Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
-
Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM
Montreal police say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.
-
Trudeau calls report of airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
UPEI appears before legislature to answer questions about damning report
University of Prince Edward Island officials were in the hot seat in Charlottetown Tuesday as they faced questions regarding the damning Rubin-Thomlinson report.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
-
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two youths have been arrested and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting near Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Violence and criminality': Problem property in southeast Calgary shut down by sheriffs
Sheriffs have shut down a problem home in southeast Calgary linked to drug trafficking and violence.
Edmonton
-
Central Alberta Soccer Association president suspended over 'disgusting' and 'offensive' comments
The president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association (CASA) has been suspended indefinitely by Alberta Soccer after he reportedly made disparaging remarks about Canada Soccer's diversity initiatives.
-
Alberta says Quebec pension model back on table in Canada Pension Plan exit debate
The Alberta government is again considering using the Quebec investment model for a possible provincial pension plan, less than a week after Finance Minister Nate Horner announced the Quebec option had been scrapped.
-
Teens aged 13 to 16 charged in 'violent assault' in Leduc
Four teens have been charged after what police are calling a "violent assault" in Leduc.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Expert witness died before finishing testimony, B.C. murder trial told
The jury in a British Columbia Supreme Court murder trial has been told that an expert witness didn't finish her testimony because she is dead.