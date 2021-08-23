Suspect arrested after victim chased and stabbed: London police

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A 32-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly chased and stabbed someone before fleeing on a bicycle.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Queens Avenue and Wellington Street.

London police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Around 6:30 p.m. police located and arrested the suspect in the area of King and Richmond streets and reportedly recovered two knives.

The 32-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused made an appearance in a London court on Sunday in relation to the charges.

There is no word on whether the accused and the victim were known to each other.