LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a woman is dead after being stabbed at west London address.

Police were called to the location for a stabbing investigation around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

"I just heard some screaming and some cries for help," says neighbour Jacob Ruby.

Ruby ran to his neighbours driveway where there were pleas to call 9-1-1.

"There was a woman that was obviously bleeding heavily. She was losing consciousness," Ruby says. "It’s shocking that a quiet little neighbourhood like this would have something like that happen."

A suspect has been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety.

"The investigation has been turned over to our major crimes section," says Const. Sandasha Bough.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim, pending notification of her family.

They have also not identified the suspect.

"This stabbing incident is being looked at as a suspicious death at this time. The office of the coroner will determine whether it is a homicide," says Bough.