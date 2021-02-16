LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 17-year-old boy after stabbing incident in the downtown core over the weekend.

Police say around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, the two acquaintances were together in an apartment on King Street when the accused stabbed the alleged victim multiple times.

The attacked was unprovoked, according to officers.

The suspect fled but was arrested without incident a short time later.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The youth was charged with aggravated assault and will appear in court Tuesday.