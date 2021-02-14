Advertisement
Man arrested following weapons incident in south London Sunday morning
Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:56AM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:57AM EST
The intersection of Hines Crescent and Crawford Street in London Ont. on Feb. 14, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- One man is in custody following an incident in south London early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a home on Hines Crescent at Crawford Street around 7 a.m. for a man in distress with a possible weapon.
Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and parts of both streets were briefly closed for the situation.
The man surrendered himself to police without incident just after 9:30 a.m.
Police say there was no threat to public safety and charges are pending.