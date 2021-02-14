LONDON, ONT. -- One man is in custody following an incident in south London early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on Hines Crescent at Crawford Street around 7 a.m. for a man in distress with a possible weapon.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and parts of both streets were briefly closed for the situation.

The man surrendered himself to police without incident just after 9:30 a.m.

Police say there was no threat to public safety and charges are pending.